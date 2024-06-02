The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Middleby to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $128.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.09. Middleby has a 52 week low of $109.59 and a 52 week high of $161.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.05 million. Middleby had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 1,246.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Middleby by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

