The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Boosted by Meritage Group LP

Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 8.1% of Meritage Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Meritage Group LP owned about 0.44% of Sherwin-Williams worth $353,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.41.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.80. 6,144,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $224.40 and a 1-year high of $348.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $316.60 and a 200 day moving average of $310.87.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

