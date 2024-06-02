The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

Shares of SWGNF stock remained flat at $40.80 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $58.17.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

