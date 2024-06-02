Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,700 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the April 30th total of 963,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,837.0 days.

Tokyo Tatemono Price Performance

Shares of TYTMF stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. Tokyo Tatemono has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21.

Tokyo Tatemono Company Profile

Tokyo Tatemono Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through Commercial Properties Business, Residential Business, Asset Services Business, and Other Business segments. The company develops, leases, and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics and warehouse facilities, condominiums, services offices, and coworking spaces; and operated building management.

