Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,700 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the April 30th total of 963,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,837.0 days.
Tokyo Tatemono Price Performance
Shares of TYTMF stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. Tokyo Tatemono has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21.
Tokyo Tatemono Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tokyo Tatemono
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Tatemono Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Tatemono and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.