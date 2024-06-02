Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Holdings Lifted by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,273. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $135.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.94 and its 200 day moving average is $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,670 shares of company stock worth $7,322,417 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

