Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 44 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,920,548,000 after buying an additional 65,006 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,767,000 after buying an additional 269,571 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after buying an additional 705,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,248,036,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,430,000 after purchasing an additional 73,601 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE traded up $6.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $374.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,332,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,964. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $397.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.48. The company has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.92.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

