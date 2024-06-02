Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,512. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

Get Our Latest Report on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $13.64 on Friday, reaching $656.93. 4,301,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,185. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $526.11 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $740.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $734.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.