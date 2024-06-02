Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 114.3% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 89.7% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 13.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 66,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $81.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,406,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,919,781. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.10. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Report on MDT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.