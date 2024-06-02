Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,180,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,115,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,880. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.03 and a 200 day moving average of $125.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

