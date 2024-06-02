Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $36,000 Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 246.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.1% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $37.73. 2,550,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,100.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTRG. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

