Tradition Wealth Management LLC Invests $48,000 in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Permian Resources by 17.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,467,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,519 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth $353,683,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Permian Resources by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,158,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,701,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,745,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,533,000 after purchasing an additional 823,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. 10,352,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,994,944. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 4.32. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $283,987,297.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,056,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,299,500.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,641,849 shares of company stock valued at $512,849,598 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

