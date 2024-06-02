Tradition Wealth Management LLC Invests $76,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Share Andrew L. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $218,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance
BSEP stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $152.76 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September
The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
