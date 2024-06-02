TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 4,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,784,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,667,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $21.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,343.23. 302,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,308. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,264.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,138.10. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $768.23 and a twelve month high of $1,363.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3 shares of company stock worth $1,690 and have sold 29,776 shares worth $37,097,386. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,363.38.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

