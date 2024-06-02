Truist Financial Cuts NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target to $34.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXRT. Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NXRT opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $941.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.4624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $171,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,934.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 290,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 176,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 175.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 41.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

