United Community Bank Decreases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

United Community Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. United Community Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $350.68. 1,323,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,431. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $342.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.41. The company has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $357.59.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

