UNUS SED LEO Market Capitalization Achieves $5.49 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $5.92 or 0.00008710 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $5.49 billion and approximately $938,731.75 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00121770 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,290,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,290,685.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.944433 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $776,138.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.