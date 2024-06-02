Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Position Boosted by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.6% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 0.35% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $27,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,657 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 77,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 37,050 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.16. 1,944,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,417. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.06. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

