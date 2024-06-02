Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 2.2% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $11,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 200,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 16,849 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,193,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,287,749. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.10.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

