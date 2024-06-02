Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70-$2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.53-$1.54 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VEEV. UBS Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $228.65.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 10.3 %

Veeva Systems stock opened at $174.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.06. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $162.36 and a 52 week high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

