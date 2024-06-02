Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the April 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veralto

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Veralto by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VLTO traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,836,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,891. Veralto has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.08.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VLTO

Veralto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.