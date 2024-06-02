VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $174.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.94. VeriSign has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $227.83. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.89.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,088,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,295 shares of company stock valued at $584,887. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in VeriSign by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

