Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Cut by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 346,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,800,000 after purchasing an additional 34,077 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 421.9% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,011,000 after purchasing an additional 60,957 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 522,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $361,499.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,744.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $361,499.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,744.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,390. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,984,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.40. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.32 and a fifty-two week high of $254.14.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

