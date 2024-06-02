Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,855 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 257,741 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $44,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Visa by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Visa Price Performance
V traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,909,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565,401. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $498.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.99.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
