VVS Finance (VVS) Price Hits $0.0000

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. VVS Finance has a market cap of $160.73 million and approximately $340,736.63 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 87,039,945,875,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,558,018,879,809 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

