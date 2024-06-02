Warwick Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,083 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.26. 29,037,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,682,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $462.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

