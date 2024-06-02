Warwick Investment Management Inc. Invests $490,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,970 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,597 shares of company stock worth $35,733,686 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.08. The company had a trading volume of 67,314,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,949,680. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

