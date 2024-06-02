Wedbush Weighs in on Ikena Oncology, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ikena Oncology in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ikena Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ikena Oncology’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Ikena Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Ikena Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of Ikena Oncology stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Ikena Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.33.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ikena Oncology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 813.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 513,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 457,245 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 1,201.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 282,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 261,060 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,769,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.