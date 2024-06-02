Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wesfarmers Price Performance
Shares of WFAFY opened at $21.60 on Friday. Wesfarmers has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26.
Wesfarmers Company Profile
