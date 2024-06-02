Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wesfarmers Price Performance

Shares of WFAFY opened at $21.60 on Friday. Wesfarmers has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

