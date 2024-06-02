Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Up 15.8% in May

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the April 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

EHI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. 46,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,675. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $7.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $182,000.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.