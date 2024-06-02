William Blair Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAVA Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $259.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus upgraded CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. CAVA Group has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $96.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion and a PE ratio of 225.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.50.

In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CAVA Group news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at $254,976,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock valued at $221,525,951.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 215.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,840 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,281 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 995,800 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,225,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,860,000 after acquiring an additional 545,799 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

