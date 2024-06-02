Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Argus from $146.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Xylem stock opened at $141.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.18. Xylem has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 215,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18,297 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 9.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 26.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Xylem by 415.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 103,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 83,569 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

