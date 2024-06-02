Zacks Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Red Rock Resorts in a report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Red Rock Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.08. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 98.44% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 267,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 19.4% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,409,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,672,000 after acquiring an additional 50,246 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 11.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, Vice President Lorenzo J. Fertitta purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.39 per share, with a total value of $40,312,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,447,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,869,497.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

