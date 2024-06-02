Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,054 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 4.7% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Zoetis worth $93,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $169.56. 4,088,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,119. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.10 and its 200 day moving average is $179.70.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

