1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Short Interest Update

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWSGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the April 30th total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 296,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,564,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,432,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 131,900 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 865.9% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 144,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 129,888 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

FLWS stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,148. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $622.19 million, a PE ratio of -80.75, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.73 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLWS shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

