148,849 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Bought by Kodai Capital Management LP

Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 148,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Roblox by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after buying an additional 4,927,848 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,725,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,637,000 after acquiring an additional 573,463 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162,833 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $164,241.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $819,310.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,351 shares of company stock valued at $10,037,127 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBLX traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,225,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,138,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.58. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.24.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

