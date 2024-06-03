19,776 Shares in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in World Kinect in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,793,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,585,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,423,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,957,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,874,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Kinect alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at World Kinect

In other World Kinect news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $263,229.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,988.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on World Kinect in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WKC

World Kinect Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WKC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.56. 471,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67. World Kinect Co. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $26.83.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 6.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Kinect Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is 73.12%.

World Kinect Profile

(Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.