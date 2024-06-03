22,087 Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Bought by Kodai Capital Management LP

Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,087 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of NICE by 5,255.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of NICE by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 266,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,153,000 after buying an additional 72,447 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth about $1,355,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in NICE by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 579,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,566,000 after acquiring an additional 68,229 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.37. The company had a trading volume of 831,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.38. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $270.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.92.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

