2,425 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by ROI Financial Advisors LLC

ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,425 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Intuit accounts for 1.3% of ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded down $9.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $567.22. 1,566,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,047. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.30 and a 1-year high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.