2,838 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Acquired by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,184 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after acquiring an additional 973,991 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,660,000 after acquiring an additional 695,205 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,189,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,198,000 after buying an additional 561,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.31. 1,053,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,826. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.