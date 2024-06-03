42-coin Trading Down 8.2% This Week (42)

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. 42-coin has a market cap of $1.91 million and $48.62 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for about $45,392.12 or 0.65758643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.93 or 0.00119829 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00013782 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00008709 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000138 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

