4,626 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $204.45. The stock had a trading volume of 19,673,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,866,672. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.