46,828 Shares in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,828 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $410,730.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,811.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $410,730.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,811.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,795. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RNG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.32. The stock had a trading volume of 121,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,585. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $584.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RNG

About RingCentral

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.