5,240 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) Acquired by Maren Capital LLC

Maren Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. RBC Bearings comprises about 0.1% of Maren Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBCP. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,516,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 65,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after buying an additional 41,320 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 145,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RBCP traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,079. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.75 and a fifty-two week high of $133.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

