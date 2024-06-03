54,381 Shares in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 44,716.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 32,055 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Upbound Group news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $414,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,525.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 991 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $414,252.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,525.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Upbound Group in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Upbound Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPBD

Upbound Group Stock Performance

Shares of UPBD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54. Upbound Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 33.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -321.74%.

Upbound Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.