54,381 Shares in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 44,716.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 32,055 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Upbound Group news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $414,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,525.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 991 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $414,252.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,525.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Upbound Group Stock Performance
Shares of UPBD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54. Upbound Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17.
Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 33.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.
Upbound Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -321.74%.
Upbound Group Company Profile
Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.
