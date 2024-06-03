6D Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIXD) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.08

6D Global Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 263198 shares traded.

6D Global Technologies, Inc is a holding company which engages in the digital business solutions. It operates through the Content Management Systems and Information Technology (IT) Staffing segments. The Content Management Systems segment offers web content management solutions, marketing cloud solutions, mobile applications, analytics, front-end user experience and design and marketing automation.

