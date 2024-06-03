7,819 Shares in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 72.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE EPAC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.60. 303,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,602. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $138.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

