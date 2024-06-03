7,984 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 1.1 %

DOCN stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,796. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.85. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.70 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

