7,984 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2024

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCNFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Stock Down 1.1 %

DOCN stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,796. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.85. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.70 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.