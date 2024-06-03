888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Short Interest Update

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,200 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 548,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 328.1 days.

888 Price Performance

Shares of 888 stock remained flat at $1.05 on Monday. 888 has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

