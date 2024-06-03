Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL) Short Interest Up 5.8% in May

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,900 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 305,200 shares. Approximately 17.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Abacus Life Trading Up 3.5 %

ABL traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.81. 27,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,597. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Abacus Life has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $754.90 million, a P/E ratio of 580.79 and a beta of 0.17.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Abacus Life had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abacus Life

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Abacus Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abacus Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Abacus Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

