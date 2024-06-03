ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,600 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the April 30th total of 637,600 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ABVC BioPharma stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.77. 126,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,082. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. ABVC BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ABVC BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 207.72% and a negative net margin of 50,504.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ABVC BioPharma stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in ABVC BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ABVC Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 178,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned 1.69% of ABVC BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients.

